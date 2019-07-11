FAIRBANK – The Wapsie Valley varsity baseball team lost to Crestwood 10-8 at home on Wednesday.
Crestwood got off to a big lead after scoring five runs in the top of the first inning. Wapsie Valley fought back in the game to tie the game at 8-8 in the fifth inning, but Crestwood scored two runs in the sixth inning to regain the lead.
Brody Blaylock started the game for Wapsie Valley and went 1.2 innings with two strikeouts; while allowing seven hits, a walk and five earned runs. Brady Sauerbrei (1-2) pitched 5.1 innings with two strikeouts; while allowing four hits, a walk and four earned runs.
Wapsie Valley combined for 12 hits, two walks, eight runs and three stolen bases. First baseman Tanner Blaylock had three hits, two walks, a double and two RBIs. Second baseman Kobe Risse had two hits, a walk and an RBI. Designated hitter Trevor Sauerbrei had a hit, a walk, an RBI and two stolen bases.