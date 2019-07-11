Dike-New Hartford sweeps Independence

DIKE – The Independence varsity baseball team lost both ends of their road doubleheader to Class 2A No. 3 ranked Dike-New Hartford on Tuesday.
Dike-New Hartford won the first game 5-0 and the second game 14-4 in five innings.
Mustangs pitcher Logan Schmitt started the first game and had nine strikeouts; while allowing six hits, four walks and one earned run. Four of his runs were unearned and he was the losing pitcher.
Wolverines pitcher Reese Beuter (6-0) limited Independence to two hits, one walk and no runs in seven innings.
Third baseman Marcus Beatty and shortstop Mitchell Johnson had the only hits for Independence in the first game.
Dike-New Hartford combined for six hits, four walks and five runs in the first game. Beuter had two hits and an RBI.
Independence pitcher Korver Hupke started the second game and went 2.1 innings with one strikeout; while allowing three hits, two walks and five earned runs. Two of his runs were unearned and he was the losing pitcher. Josh Struve and Teegan McEnany each pitched in relief.
The Mustangs combined for six hits, four walks and four runs in the second game. Catcher Keegan Schmitt had two hits and an RBI. Logan Schmitt, Beatty, second baseman Dalton Hoover and Johnson each had one hit apiece in the contest.
D-NH pitcher Drew Sonnenberg (7-1) started the game and went five innings with four strikeouts; while allowing four hits, four walks and one earned run.
The Wolverines combined for 10 hits, four walks and 14 runs in the second game. Sonnenberg had three hits and a run. Center fielder Parke Kiewiet had a double, three runs and an RBI.
Independence is now 11-23 after getting swept by Dike-New Hartford.