DYERSVILLE – It has been 30 years since the classic baseball film, “Field of Dreams,” came out and Major League Baseball will celebrate that milestone by hosting a game in a temporary facility on the movie site on Aug. 13, 2020.
Fittingly, the Chicago White Sox will be the home team next August, as the movie depicts Shoeless Joe Jackson and other old-time players emerging from the corn to the field. They will be the home team and will face the New York Yankees.
White Sox senior vice president of communications Scott Reifert said there has been a lot of buzz and excitement from fans since the announcement.
“It has been amazing the reaction of the fans and the public,” Reifert said. “There is this buzz and excitement that the players immediately picked up on. They are exicted to play on that type of stage with the national focus … many of these players weren’t alive [when the movie came out] and they were saying, ‘hey I better watch that movie.’ For other guys, it’s a cool chance to live the Hollywood dream.”
The temporary 8,000-seat facility will be built behind the Field of Dreams movie site, with part of the cornfield being cleared out as construction will soon start. The ballpark will pay homage to old Comiskey Park, the home of the White Sox from 1910-90, with the right field wall including windows to show the cornfields beyond the ballpark.
Reifert said he credits Major League Baseball, the city of Dyersville and the State of Iowa for putting this event together.
“The stadium being built is all being done by Major League Baseball,” Reifert said. “It will be a home game for us and there maybe some of our staff working that night. The scoreboard will look like a White Sox game and the feel and look will probably look like a White Sox game.”
This game follows a pattern of Major League Baseball playing games at non-traditional places, such as Ft. Bragg, N.C. military base, Williamsport, Pa. (the home of the Little League World Series) and in Omaha, the site of the College World Series. MLB has also played games at foreign sites, such as Monterrey, Mexico, Tokyo, Japan and London, United Kingdom in recent years.
MLB vice president of communications for the office of the commissioner Mike Teevan said the league has been working on this project for the past four years.
“It goes back to when Rob Manfred became commissioner in 2015,” Teevan said. “One of his ideas is that we should try to make our regular season more fun and festive. Take the game on the road to unique locations to try to celebrate all of the pockets of the country that are important to baseball, even though they don’t have a major league team playing 81 home games a year.”
The commissioner’s office was unsure if this will be a one-time event or if there would be future MLB games at the Dyersville site.
“At the moment, we are committed to building a temporary facility for a major league game next August,” Teevan said. “After that, it’s up to the owners of the site to determine what will come of the site we built the temporary ballpark on.”
After the temporary ballpark is built, fans will be able to walk through the cornfield separating it from the Field of Dreams movie site.
Reifert said the temporary stadium will be left behind and will be available for future use.
“It could be used for high school games or traveling teams who are coming to see the Field of Dreams,” Reifert said. “It can be a multi-use field for baseball games. Once the Yankees and White Sox have played on that field, it kind of becomes a cool space for all to play a game, just like the visiting Field of Dreams a few steps away.”
Field of Dreams Ghost Players general manager Keith Rahe said he predicts that the game between the White Sox and Yankees will draw a good crowd.
“Former owner and CEO [of Field of Dreams movie site] Denise Stillman developed a pretty good relationship with the commissioner of Major League Baseball, and I think they saw this as a match for them,” Rahe said. “This is an iconic spot, so why not?”
Teevan said the commissioner’s office has received a lot of interest and phone calls about tickets for the event.
“We are going to work on some sort of public offering, but we have not made an announcement yet,” Teevan said. “There will be some kind of public offering. Our phones have been ringing off the hook with interest. I do expect in the next weeks or couple months, that we will make an announcement when we’ll sell some tickets.”
The Field of Dreams game will take place on a Thursday, with Friday serving as an off-day, with both teams resuming their three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago on Aug. 15-16, 2020.
MLB has already put out promotional videos featuring Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge with Kevin Costner and White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito with Ray Liotta. There has been no word on if any of the actors from the movie will attend the game.
“Kevin Costner was here in 2006 and 2014,” Rahe said about the possibility of the actor being at the game. “I would bet he would probably be here for the White Sox and Yankees game.”
Teevan said the commissioner’s office is very excited about next year’s game in Dyersville.
“As the commissioner said last week, the central message of the movie is baseball brings people together and that’s something we want to celebrate,” Teevan said. “We want to celebrate what the movie means to a lot of people and that we are really happy to be doing this.”