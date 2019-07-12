MARION – The Independence varsity baseball team was swept by Class 3A No. 5 ranked Marion in a road doubleheader on Thursday.
Marion won the first game 5-0 and the second game 12-0 in five innings.
Independence is now 11-25 for the season after getting swept by Marion. Up next is a home doubleheader against Waverly-Shell Rock on Monday. The Mustangs will close out their regular season on Tuesday at Linn-Mar, before facing West Delaware in the first round of the Class 3A District 7 game on Saturday, July 20 at 5 p.m. in DeWitt.