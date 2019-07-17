INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mustangs varsity softball team defeated Iowa City Liberty 4-2 in the Class 4A Region 5 championship game at home on Tuesday.
“It was a great team effort,” said Independence softball coach Heather Hupke. “When put in tough situations, they found a way out with little damage. Found a way to take advantage of miscues to come out on top.”
Mustangs pitcher Mackenzie Hupke (20-6) pitched a complete game with eight strikeouts; while allowing five hits, two walks and one earned run. One of her runs was unearned and she was the winning pitcher.
Iowa City Liberty pitcher Kara Maiers (13-7) pitched six innings with four strikeouts; while allowing six hits, no walks and one earned run. Three of her runs were unearned and she was the losing pitcher.
The game was tied 1-1 going into the sixth inning, when Iowa City Liberty scored a run in the top half of the inning to take a one-run lead. The Mustangs answered back in the bottom of the sixth, scoring three runs to take the lead.
Independence combined for eight hits, no walks, four runs and one stolen base. Catcher Kenzie Fischels had two hits in the game. Shortstop Abby Davis had a hit, a run and a stolen base. Right fielder Kaylee Hosch had a double, a run and an RBI.
Iowa City Liberty combined for six hits, three walks, two runs and one stolen base. Center fielder Brylee Klosterman had two hits, two walks and one run. Second baseman Addie Schmierer also had two hits, including a double.
Independence is now 30-11 for the season after winning the regional title.
The No. 4 seed (Class 4A) Mustangs will play in the first round of the State Tournament on Tuesday, July 23 at the Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge, against No. 5 seed West Delaware (30-10) at 1:30 p.m. The game will take place at Iowa Central Field.