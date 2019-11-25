Baseball coach Jimmy Lizarraga is in his second season with the Independence Mustangs.
Lizarraga is Driveline Certified, has tremendous passion for the game of baseball and helping athletes grow. He hopes that he can help create an impact in the community on and off the field. For a complete bio, Like Us on Facebook or swing by River’sEDGE for an informational flier.
Winter Baseball Clinics offered at River’sEDGE are open to 7-14-year-old boys. Register and pay at River’sEDGE.
Pitching/Catching Clinic is Thursday, Dec. 26 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. for 7-10 year olds and 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for 11-14 year olds. Please bring own glove and catcher’s gear, we will provide gear if necessary. 20-plus slots available for $40 each, meet at River’sEDGE.
Hitting/Defensive Clinic (Please bring own glove, bat, helmet (Outfield & Infield specific) is Friday, Dec. 27 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. for 7-10 year olds and 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for 11-14 year olds. 20-plus slots available for $40, meet at River’sEDGE. Call 319-332-1525 with questions.
Free Coaches’ Clinic for training youth hitters is Thursday, Dec. 5 from 7-8 p.m. at River’sEDGE. Great learning opportunity for Youth Coaches, take Advantage. At this clinic, Coach Lizarraga will cover cage work and discuss coaching youth hitters.
Velocity Development with Coach Lizarraga is an eight-week velocity development program, which includes eight coached training sessions and access to River’sEDGE once a week for included “Homeowrk Day”. On top of all this, athletes will receive individualized plans based on that athlete’s specific needs to follow weekly and concluding the eight-week program.
Program goals include proper movement, strength, athleticism, velocity, command, recovery and arm health. Program runs on Sundays; Jan. 12- March 1. Group 1 is for ages 10-14 (4-5 p.m.) or Group 2 is for ages 10-14 (5-6 p,m). 10 slots per session with a cost of $400 per individual or $350 per individual (two kids). Register & Pay at River’sEDGE.
Coach Lizarraga also teaches private lessons, please call River’sEDGE @ 319-332-1525 and they can put you in touch with him.