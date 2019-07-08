INDEPENDENCE – The Independence varsity baseball team split their home doubleheader against South Tama on Friday.
South Tama won the first game 10-1 and Independence won the second game 12-1.
Mustangs pitcher Mitchell Johnson started the first game and went five innings with two strikeouts; while allowing eight hits, two walks and four earned runs. One run was unearned, and he got a no-decision.
Jayden Lolange pitched one inning in relief and allowed four earned runs, and was the losing pitcher. Jack Rummel also pitched one inning in relief, allowing one earned run.
Independence combined for three hits, one walk, one run and two stolen bases in the first game. Catcher Keegan Schmitt had two doubles, a run and a stolen base out of the leadoff spot.
Mustangs pitcher Keegan Palmer started the second game and went five innings with three strikeouts; and was the winning pitcher. He allowed seven hits, a walk and an earned run.
Independence combined for nine hits, eight walks, 12 runs and a stolen base in the second game. Shortstop Logan Schmitt had a double, a walk, three runs and three RBIs. Right fielder Dalton Hoover had two hits and two RBIs.
Independence is now 11-21 for the season after splitting their doubleheader against South Tama.