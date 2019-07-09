JESUP – The Jesup varsity softball team defeated North Tama 16-6 at home on Monday.
North Tama held a 3-1 lead going into the bottom of the third inning, when the J-Hawks bats came alive to score seven runs. They never looked back and added two more in the fourth inning and six more in the sixth inning.
Jesup sophomore pitcher Brodie Kresser (3-2) started the game and went 3.2 innings with four strikeouts; while allowing five hits, six walks and three earned runs. Two of his runs were unearned. Cade Nolan pitched 2.1 innings in relief with three strikeouts; while allowing one hit, four walks and one unearned run.
The J-Hawks combined for nine hits, eight walks, 16 hits and two stolen bases in their win.
First baseman Josh Johnson had two hits, a walk, two runs, a double, two RBIs and a stolen base. Designated hitter Brody Clark-Hurlbert had two hits, two runs, an RBI and a stolen base. Catcher Zach Mead had two hits, a walk, a run, a triple and three RBIs.
Jesup is now 8-12 after their win against North Tama on Monday. They hosted Clayton Ridge on Tuesday and will travel to North Fayette Valley for a Wednesday game.