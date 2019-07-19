Mustangs season ends with regional loss to West Delaware

DEWITT -- On a day of extreme heat, the Independence Mustangs baseball team fell to West Delaware 3-1 in the regional semifinals at Central DeWitt High School on Friday.
The Hawks limited the Mustangs to three hits, three walks and one run; as Independence was unable to capitalize on a couple scoring opportunities. Most notably was when Mitchell Johnson hit a triple in the second inning, only to be stranded.
Marcus Beatty and Korver Hupke had the only other hits for Independence.
West Delaware pitcher Kyle Cole started the game and went four innings with two strikeouts and one run allowed. He was the winning pitcher.
Hawks pitcher Jared Voss was brilliant in relief, only allowing one hit and no runs. He retired his last 11 batters to earn the save.
Logan Schmitt started the game for Independence and was the losing pitcher. He went five innings with four strikeouts; while allowing six hits, three walks, one hit batsmen and three earned runs. Josh Struve then pitched two scoreless innings in relief.
Both teams scored a run apiece in the first inning. Voss had an RBI hit to score Cole in the top of the first inning. Independence answered when Logan Schmitt drove in his brother, Keegan Schmitt, to tie the game at 1-1.
One bright spot early on for Independence was West Delaware's baserunning miscues, as they had three early outs on the base paths.
The turning point was in the fourth inning when Logan Schmitt walked the first two West Delaware batters. After Ben Ridenhour laid down a sac bunt to advance Nick Casey and Christopher La Rosa; Luke Curley came through with a two-RBI single to give the Hawks a 3-1 lead.
Independence finishes their season with a 12-27 record after losing in the regional semifinals.