Mustangs split with Waverly-Shell Rock on Senior Night

The Independence varsity baseball team split their home doubleheader against Waverly-Shell Rock on Monday.
Waverly-Shell Rock won the first game 7-6 and Independence won the second game 7-4. Between games, seniors Jayden Lolange and Hunter Shannon were honored in the team’s Senior Night recognition.
In the first game, the Go-Hawks scored a run in both the first and second inning to take an 2-0 lead. W-SR then scored four runs in the third inning, but the Mustangs answered by scoring four runs of their own in the bottom of the third. Independence made a game of it, but lost 7-6.
Mustangs pitcher Logan Schmitt started the first game and only lasted 1.2 innings with two strikeouts; while allowing three hits, a walk and one earned run. He was relieved by Lolange; who went three innings with no strikeouts; while allowing two hits, a walk and an earned run.
Keegan Palmer then pitched 1.2 innings in relief for the Mustangs with no strikeouts; while allowing four hits, one walk and four runs. Mitchell Johnson also pitched a scoreless inning in relief. Palmer was the losing pitcher for Independence.
Independence combined for 12 hits, four walks, six runs and two stolen bases in the first game. Logan Schmitt had two hits, a run, a double, an RBI and a stolen base. Third baseman Korver Hupke and Johnson each had two hits in the contest.
In the second game, the Go-Hawks also took an early lead. However, Independence scored three runs in the third inning to take a 3-2 lead. After W-SR tied the game in the top of the fourth inning, Independence scored three more runs in the bottom half of the inning to take the lead for good and they won 7-4.
Hupke started the second game and was the winning pitcher after going 5.2 innings with five strikeouts; while allowing eight hits, two walks and two earned runs. Josh Struve pitched 1.1 innings in relief to earn the save.
Independence combined for seven hits, five walks, seven runs and three stolen bases in the second game. Left fielder Teegan McEnany had two hits, a run and two RBIs. Right fielder Dalton Hoover had two hits and a run.
Independence is now 12-26 for the season after splitting with Waverly-Shell Rock on Monday. They traveled to Linn-Mar on Tuesday to close out their regular season schedule. On Friday, they will play West Delaware in the first round of the Class 3A District 7 bracket at Central DeWitt.