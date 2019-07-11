WEST UNION – The North Fayette Valley varsity baseball team defeated Jesup 13-1 at home on Wednesday in a game that went five innings.
Jesup scored their only run in the top of the first inning. NFV scored two runs in the bottom of the first to take the lead and then scored eight runs in the second inning. The TigerHawks added three more runs in the fourth inning.
NFV pitcher Lance Butikofer (3-4) started the game and went five innings with seven strikeouts; while allowing four hits, two walks and one unearned run.
The TigerHawks combined for nine hits, nine walks, 13 runs and no errors. Butikofer had three hits and four RBIs. Second baseman Kaleb White had two hits, a walk and two RBIs. Right fielder Liam McIntyre had two hits and a run.
The J-Hawks combined for four hits, two walks, one run and two errors. Center fielder Cade Nolan had two hits for Jesup.
Jesup closes out their regular season with a 9-13 record after their loss on Wednesday. They play Aplington-Parkersburg in Denver on Saturday at 5 p.m. in the first round of the Class 2A District 9 bracket.