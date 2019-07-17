TROY MILLS – In a tight pitcher’s duel, the Jesup varsity baseball team came up short against North Linn 2-1 in the Class 2A District 9 semifinals at North Linn High School on Tuesday.
“I couldn’t be more proud of my players for the way they played tonight,” said Jesup assistant baseball coach Tim Sauer. “We played a great team in a great game. Cade Nolan pitched very well, holding a team that averages nearly 10 runs a game to two.”
Jesup pitcher Cade Nolan (2-3) pitched brilliantly, going six innings with eight strikeouts. He limited North Linn to three hits, a walk and two unearned runs.
North Linn pitcher Jake Hilmer (11-2) also pitched brilliantly; going 5.2 innings with 13 strikeouts, while allowing four hits, no walks and one earned run. Trevor Boge and Cade Haughenbury also pitched in relief for the Lynx.
All of the scoring was done in the fourth inning, when North Linn scored two runs and Jesup scored one run. The J-Hawks scored their only run off of an RBI single from center fielder Josh Johnson to score left fielder Brendon Seibert.
Jesup combined for four hits, one walk and one run in their loss Tuesday. Shortstop Brodie Kresser, Seibert, first baseman Cole Oberbroeckling and Johnson had the hits for the J-Hawks. Seibert’s hit was a double, which was the only extra base hit by either team in the game.
Jesup ends their season with a 10-14 record after losing in the semifinals to North Linn. The Lynx will play Columbus Catholic in the regional final at North Linn High School on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Sauer also said he would like to thank his senior players for their contributions.
“I would like to thank my five seniors; Sam Kuper, Josh Johnson, Zach Mead, Cade Nolan and Brandon Seibert, for all of their effort and what they have done for the program over the last several years,” Sauer said.