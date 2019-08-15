Oelwein's Nicolay named to All-State team

OELWEIN – Oelwein pitcher Steven Nicolay can add another accomplishment from his high school career, a Class 2A Second Team All-State selection.
This season, Nicolay went 8-1 with a 1.49 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 70.1 innings pitched. He also held opponents to a .201 batting average in his senior campaign.
“Steven has worked extremely hard the past five years and the result is he has made himself into one of the top baseball players in northeast Iowa,” said Oelwein baseball coach Jason Gearhart. “Being recognized by the Class 2A coaches is a great accomplishment and Steven is completely worthy of the recognition.”
Gearhart said Nicolay ranks among the best pitchers in Oelwein High School baseball history.
“His pitching numbers for this past season rank in the top ten for Oelwein all-time in a single season for wins, strikeouts, ERA and WHIP,” Gearhart said. “Oelwein has had several All-State pitchers and many very good pitchers; besides Mike McLaury, Steven ranks comparably with all the rest.”
The past two seasons, Nicolay was the winning pitcher in the district final for Oelwein, with both wins coming against Cascade.
Nicolay graduated from Oelwein this year and will continue his baseball career at Kirkwood Community College.
“Kirkwood has an excellent baseball team and it will be a great opportunity for Steven to play on a team with very talented players,” Gearhart said. “Coach [Todd] Rima is excited to have Steven on the team.”
Nicolay joins his brother, Michael, who was an All-State selection in 2012, in an exclusive group of family members who had All-State selections for Oelwein.
Other brothers from Oelwein to earn All-State nods were the Dan (1978) and Rick Hassman (1985); and Todd (1992-93), Scott (1997) and Travis Rima (2000). Cousins Jason (1993) and Tim Gearhart (2000) also were family members who earned All-State selections.