DECORAH – The Wapsie Valley varsity baseball team lost to Osage 7-0 on Monday in a game played at Luther College.
Osage pitcher Brett Bobinet (5-2) had a complete game shutout of the Warriors, holding them to five hits and no walks; while recording two strikeouts.
Catcher Connor Franzen, third baseman Ethan Oltrogge, pitcher Tanner Blaylock, right fielder Garrett Barnes and second baseman Kobe Risse had the five hits for the Wapsie Valley.
Tanner Blaylock (3-1) started the game and went three innings with two strikeouts; while allowing four hits, two walks and one earned run. One of his runs was unearned due to a Warrior error.
Tyler Ott pitched 3.2 innings in relief with three strikeouts; while allowing four hits, three walks and three earned runs. Two of his runs were unearned. Brody Blaylock pitched a third of an inning in relief with no runs allowed.
Wapsie Valley is now 23-11 after their loss to Osage on Monday. They hosted Oelwein on Tuesday and will host Crestwood on Wednesday.