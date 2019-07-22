CALMAR — The Wapsie Valley Warriors fell to the South Winneshiek Warriors 12-6 in the Class 1A, District 6 title game on Saturday.
Wapsie Valley Head Coach Tom Joecken gave a breakdown on some of the good and some of the bad for Wapsie Valley in the district finals.
“You can’t take anything away from our kids, they fought,” Joecken said. “It’s just one of those days where you make a lot of errors and walk a lot of kids, and we were in the game, I’m super proud of their effort.
Wapsie Valley was the higher seed in this matchup, but since their home field does not have lights, the game was played in Calmar. Wapsie Valley was the home team, however.
Most of the starters will be returning next year with the exception of senior catcher Connor Franzen. So, another good season is in the cards for Wapsie Valley.
“One of the things that probably hurts us is we don’t play under the lights a lot — probably had to do a little bit,” Joecken said. “We just lost our focus a little bit. The effort was there, I’m very proud of them. We got things we can work on in the off season. What a year we had.”
Wapsie Valley’s top offensive performers of the game were Blayde Bellis with one run, one hit and two RBIs; Ethan Oltrogge with two hits and two RBIs; and Jordan Rubner with one hit, one run, and one RBI.
South Winneshiek’s Jaron Todd had a big day with one run, two hits and four RBIs. Noah Tieskoett had two runs, one hit, and two RBIs. Logan Hageman had three runs, zero hits or RBIs, and three walks.
South Winneshiek’s Ethan Luzum started the game on the mound and went for a little over five innings, allowing six hits, six runs — two earned — one base on balls, and five strikeouts. Todd closed the game allowing two hits, no hits or runs, one base on balls, and one strikeout.
Belllis started for Wapsie Valley and lasted four innings giving up two runs — one earned — on two hits and eight walks. He struck out seven.
Tyler Ott was the next pitcher for Wapsie Valley lasting for a little over one inning and getting tagged with six runs while giving up one hit, five walks, and striking out three.
Franzen closed the game allowing three hits, four runs — one earned — and two walks. He struck out two.
Wapsie Valley was leading 3-2 when South Winneshiek turned the game around in the top of the fifth inning. Hageman and Jacob Herold were on base for South Winneshiek when Ethan Luzum hit a sacrifice fly to score Hageman and tie up the game. Then after a walk to Tieskoett, Todd hits a single to send Herold home and give South Winneshiek the lead.
South Winneshiek expanded its lead to 8-3, when Wapsie Valley rallied for three runs in the bottom of the sixth. It began with an infield single by Tanner Blaylock, who advanced to second on a fielder’s choice. Kobe Risse was hit by a pitch. The second out came from a pop-up, but then Rubner hit a run-scoring single.
Franzen kept the inning alive with a walk to load the bases and Bellis hit a two-run double that landed just fair down the left field to get Wapsie Valley in striking distance, trailing 8-6.
South Winneshiek answered in the top of the seventh. After already having scored two runs in the inning, South Winneshiek added two more on a double by Todd. These were the final runs of the game.
South Winneshiek (27-13) moves on to the Class 1A, Substate 3 game to face either North Butler or Saint Ansgar, who played their district title game Monday night.
Wapsie Valley finished their season with a 27-13 record after losing the district title game.