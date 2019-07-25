Two East Buchanan baseball players named to All-Conference team

East Buchanan had two postseason award winners, with senior Nathan Schmitt and sophomore TJ Lau were selected to the Tri-Rivers All-Conference Team. Lau (IF/P) was a second team selection and Schmitt (3B/P) was an honorable mention pick.
Lau led the Buccaneers with a .384 batting average, .470 on-base percentage and .505 slugging percentage. He also had 23 RBIs and was 26-for-27 on stolen base attempts.
Besides his offensive accomplishments, Lau was East Buchanan’s top pitcher who had a 2.14 ERA and .252 opponent’s batting average. He was 4-4 with 45 strikeouts in 49 innings pitched.
East Buchanan baseball head coach Jake Van Scoyoc said Lau had a tremendous season offensively, defensively and on the pitching mound.
“[Lau] has started for us since his eighth-grade year and we needed him to come through for us this year and he did,” Van Scoyoc said. “TJ is going to be a special player for us in the next couple of years and I think we began to see that this year. He’s a tough competitor and a good teammate.”
Schmitt batted .321 with a .454 on-base percentage and .474 slugging percentage this season. He had one home run, 15 RBIs and 20 stolen bases as well.
On the mound, Schmitt went 2-5 with a 4.68 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 43.1 innings pitched.
“Nathan Schmitt has been a great leader for us all season and he has been a force in our lineup for the last four years,” Van Scoyoc said. “He is going to be a tough kid to replace and his graduation is an end of an era for us. He is the third and final Schmitt boy to start varsity for four years at East Buchanan. His brothers Jacob and Ryan were both excellent athletes at East Buchanan and were both very talented baseball players.”
East Buchanan finished the season with a 11-19 record and lost to Alburnett in the Class 1A, District 9 quarterfinals.