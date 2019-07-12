Wapsie Valley defeats ranked New Hampton

NEW HAMPTON – The Wapsie Valley varsity baseball team defeated Class 2A No. 7 ranked New Hampton 11-10 in an eight-inning thriller Thursday on the road.
The Chickasaws scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning and another run in the bottom of the second inning to take an early 5-0 lead. However, Wapsie Valley scored three runs in the third inning and then took a 7-5 lead after scoring four runs in the fourth inning.
The Warriors added another run in the fifth inning, but New Hampton scored two runs in the bottom half of the inning and tied the game 8-8 after scoring one run in the sixth inning.
With both teams held scoreless in the seventh inning, the game went to extra innings. Wapsie Valley scored three runs in the top half of the eighth inning and held New Hampton to two runs in the bottom half of the eighth to win.
Warriors pitcher Tanner Blaylock started the game and went 1.2 innings with no strikeouts; while allowing three hits, a walk and one earned run. Four of his runs were unearned and he had a no-decision.
Tyler Ott (5-4) pitched 6.1 innings in relief for Wapsie Valley with five strikeouts; while allowing four hits, four walks and five unearned runs. He was the winning pitcher.
Wapsie Valley combined for eight hits, six walks, 11 runs and one stolen base. Designated hitter Trevor Sauerbrei had two hits, a walk, two runs, two RBIs and a stolen base. Third baseman Ethan Oltrogge had a hit, a walk, a run and three RBIs. Center fielder Blayde Bellis had a hit, a walk, two runs, two RBIs and a stolen base.
New Hampton pitcher Keegan Kane started the game and lasted 3.1 innings and had a no-decision. Max Babcock and Mason Cleveland (4-3) each pitched in relief, with Cleveland being the losing pitcher.
The Chickasaws combined for seven hits, five walks, 10 runs and one stolen base. Center fielder Hunter Pesek had three hits, two runs and one RBI.
Wapsie Valley closes out the season with a 25-12 record. They will play Postville in the first round of the Class 1A District 6 bracket at 5 p.m. on Saturday in South Winneshiek High School at Calmar.