WATERLOO — The Wapsie Valley boys basketball team won its 12th game of the season Monday night when it traveled to Columbus Catholic.
Columbus Catholic had a 4-point lead at the end of the first quarter, but by halftime the teams were tied at 22. A 16-5 third quarter put Wapsie Valley in firm control, winning by a score of 58-46.
Senior Kiks Rosengarten led the Warriors scoring with 20 points, followed by sophomore Gunner Meyer (15), junior Kobe Risse (11), junior Blayde Bellis (5), junior Tyler Ott (4), sophomore Parker Lansgard (2) and freshman Andrew Westpfahl (1).
Wapsie Valley is fourth in the North Iowa Cedar League East at 9-6 and 12-7 overall. Columbus Catholic is 4-11 in the conference and 5-15 overall.
SCORING BY QUARTER
WV | 3 | 19 | 16 | 20 | — 58
CC | 7 | 15 | 5 | 19 | — 46
UP NEXT
Wapsie Valley travels to Hudson on Thursday. Game time is 7:45 p.m.