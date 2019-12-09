CEDAR RAPIDS – The Independence Mustangs boys basketball team won their first game of the season against WAMAC Conference rival Maquoketa on Thursday at Mt. Mercy University.
Mustangs senior Blake Bartz scored a team-high 15 points; while collecting four rebounds and two steals.
Independence senior Ethan McCormick had 13 points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals. Senior Kaleb Lamphier had 10 points, five rebounds and two assists.
Mustangs junior Koby Beatty had a team-high seven rebounds; and also had two assists, one steal and six points.
Independence was a combined 19-for-48 on field goal attempts, 2-for-9 on 3-point attempts and 11-for-19 from the free throw line. They also had 24 rebounds, eight assists and eight steals.
The Mustangs are now 1-1 in conference play and overall after Thursday’s win.
Up next
Independence played conference rival Solon at home Tuesday night. They will play next on Friday at Central DeWitt at 7:30 p.m.
Scoring by quarter
IND – 11 | 12 | 14 | 14 – 51
MQ – 8 | 10 | 8 | 16 – 42