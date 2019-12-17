LA PORTE CITY – The Wapsie Valley Warriors won their first conference game of the year on Monday, defeating the Union Knights 40-27 on the road.
It was a relatively low-scoring game as Wapsie Valley built a 26-14 lead at halftime. Both teams combined for just 27 points in the second half.
“We were missing a starter but continue to improve each and every game,” said Wapsie Valley head coach Justin Davie. “We played extremely hard and are making more and more plays. We have two games left before the break and look to keep moving forward night to night.”
Warriors senior Kaci Beesecker led the team with 20 points. Other point scorers for Wapsie Valley included Melody Kayser with seven points, Anna Richards with six points, Lydia Imbrogno with five points and Courtney Schmitz with two points.
Wapsie Valley is now 1-4 in conference play and 3-4 overall. Union is 0-4 in conference play and 0-6 overall.
Up next
Wapsie Valley played Aplington-Parkersburg on Tuesday night and will host Gladbrook-Reinbeck on Friday at 6:15 p.m.
Scoring by quarter
WV – 16 | 10 | 5 | 9 – 40
UN – 7 | 7 | 5 | 8 – 27