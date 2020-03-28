On any successful team, the star players get the shine and accolades, but the role players are what make for an all-around team. Two of those players for the 2019-20 State Champion Wapsie Valley Warriors were Blayde Bellis and Tyler Ott.
They are this week’s Athletes of the Week.
“It hits it perfectly when people say complete team,” head coach Marty McKowen said. “The thing about them that made them so successful is how unselfish they were as players.”
Players such as junior guard Tyler Ott starred in their role, which for him was shutting down the opposing team’s best player.
“Several different people said they were most impressed by Ott’s ability to shut down the other team’s best player,” McKowen said. “You talk about the unselfishness that we had on our team — he put all his energy into making sure their best player couldn’t score. He was phenomenal. Without him we would struggle to shut teams down.”
In Wapsie’s opening round upset of No. 1 Lake Mills, Ott helped hold Lake Mills’ leading scorer Dashawn Linnen to 11 points. The semifinal game against No. 4 Montezuma presented a tougher challenge in slowing down the second leading scorer in Class 1A, Trey Shearer. Ott held him to 16 points, followed by a collective team effort to hold Bishop Garrigan’s 6-foot-9 center Angelo Winkel to 15 points in the championship game.
Alongside Ott was fellow junior guard Blayde Bellis, who was a spark plug on offense for the Warriors, especially in the championship game with 16 points.
“Blayde [Bellis] was so important to us because if he was left open he was able to knock down that three-point shot throughout the tournament,” McKowen said. “He just gave us another person people had to guard, which made Kiks [Rosengarten’s] job much easier.”
Not only did Bellis make life easier for the 6-foot-7 center Rosengarten, but players like him also gave opposing teams headaches trying to figure out how to guard the Warriors.
“They have a couple guys that hit big shots each game,” said Brooks McKowen, Upper Iowa University men’s basketball head coach and Marty McKowen’s son. “That makes a team tough to scout for and tough to play against.”
Bellis and Ott were key factors in taking down the first, second and fourth seeds in the State Tournament for Wapsie Valley’s first State Championship. For their efforts, they will be etched in Wapsie Valley history forever.
“It’s going to be one of those things that 10 years from now, we’ll still be talking about it,” Marty McKowen said.