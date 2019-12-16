FAIRBANK – Wapsie Valley lost to their second straight conference opponent at home Friday, as Columbus Catholic defeated them in a North Iowa Cedar League varsity girls basketball game.
Both teams were close in the first quarter, but the Sailors pulled away in the second quarter, going into halftime with a 26-15 lead. Columbus Catholic would go on to win 46-29.
Wapsie Valley head coach Justin Davie said despite the loss his team took a big step forward.
“We are starting to see more girls beginning to score,” Davie said. “We played extremely hard and battled back a couple different times. We had an opportunity in the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to five but were unable to do so. Our effort is there and we are starting to make fewer mistakes.”
Warriors sophomore Mary Bodensteiner led her team with 12 points. Other point scorers for Wapsie Valley included Anna Richards with five points, Kaci Beesecker with four points, Hailey Eitzenhefer with three points, Ellie Neil with two points, Melody Kayser with two points and Lydia Imbrogno with one point.
Wapsie Valley is now 0-4 in conference play and 2-4 overall. Columbus Catholic is now 2-2 in conference play and 2-4 overall.
Scoring by quarter
WV – 11 | 4 | 11 | 3 – 29
CC – 12 | 14 | 12 | 8 – 46