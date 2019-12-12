JESUP – Jesup fell behind big early and were defeated by North Iowa Cedar League opponent Hudson 55-47 at home on Tuesday night.
“Jesup fell behind by as many as 16 points in the first quarter,” said Jesup head coach Joe Smeins. “Jesup cut the lead to two points several times in the second half but couldn’t get over the hump.”
Jesup was 17-for-53 in field goal attempts, 3-for-17 in 3-point attempts and 10-for-11 from the free throw line. The J-Hawks combined for 33 rebounds, nine assists, 10 steals, no blocks and 16 fouls.
J-Hawks senior Landon Borrett led the team with 15 points, and also recorded six rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Jesup senior Cooper Fuelling scored 11 points, grabbed seven rebounds, had one assists and a team-high four steals.
Other point scorers for Jesup included Brodie Kresser with eight points, Carter Lienau with six points, Heath Wyant with five points and Tanner Cole with two points.
J-Hawks junior Jase Pilcher had a team-high 10 rebounds and five assists. He also had one steal.
Jesup is now 0-2 in conference play and 1-2 overall. Hudson is now 1-1 in conference play and overall.
Up next
Jesup played Aplington-Parkersburg on Friday night. They will play the Cyclones at Denver on Monday at 7:45 p.m.
Scoring by quarter
JES – 4 | 14 | 14 | 15 – 47
HUD – 13 | 14 | 9 | 19 – 55