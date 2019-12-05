WINTHROP – The East Buchanan boys varsity basketball team defeated Cedar Valley Christian 62-35 at home Tuesday night.
“We started a little sluggish in the first quarter but had a really good second quarter to build a big lead,” said East Buchanan head coach Chad Lamker. “We played well in spurts and then got complacent at times, which is something that we can’t do moving forward.”
Bucs sophomore Kaiden Gage led the team with 19 points and had five steals.
Bucs senior Tyson Russell had 15 points and eight rebounds. Keaton Kelly had 10 points and six rebounds.
East Buchanan junior Harley Nelson led the team with 10 rebounds and also had five points. Logan Crawford had seven points, six rebounds and four assists. Cole Bowden had six points and five rebounds.
“We shot the ball much better than the first game,” Lamker said. “I really like what our post players are giving us through two games, crashing the boards and finishing on the offensive end and playing solid defense.”
East Buchanan is now 1-1 overall and 0-1 in conference play this season.
Up next
The Buccaneers played a Friday night game at Midland and will host Easton Valley on Tuesday for a conference game.