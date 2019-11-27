WINTHROP – In a season-opening Tri-Rivers Conference girls basketballs showdown, East Buchanan defeated Starmont 67-12 on Tuesday.
Class 1A No. 9 ranked East Buchanan got off to a fast start and had a big lead of 44-6 at halftime and were able to coast to a victory at East Buchanan High School.
The Buccaneers combined for 27 steals and 22 assists in their win, while Starmont combined for 13 rebounds, two steals and no assists.
Stars senior Sydnee Becker led her team with five points and was 2-for-6 in field goal attempts. Callan Willie scored three points and three rebounds. Kiara Steger had two points, three rebounds and one steal.
Buccaneers senior Nicole Pettinger led her team with 17 points. Erica Hoffman had 15 points and six rebounds. Lauren Donlea had eight points, 10 assists and eight steals.
East Buchanan opens the season 1-0, while Starmont begins the season 0-1.
Up next
East Buchanan will play at Lisbon to face the Lions on Monday at 6 p.m.
Starmont will play at Oelwein to face the Huskies on Monday at 6 p.m.
Scoring by quarter
STAR – 4 | 2 | 1 | 5 – 12
EB – 18 | 26 | 15 | 8 – 67