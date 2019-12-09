WYOMING – The East Buchanan boys varsity basketball team defeated Tri-Rivers Conference rival Midland 58-48 Friday night on the road.
The Buccaneers got off to a fast start, leading Midland 21-13 after the first quarter. Midland came within two points at halftime but were never able to catch East Buchanan.
East Buchanan was 22-for-48 in field goal attempts, 8-for-23 on 3-point attempts and 6-for-9 at the free throw line. They combined for 28 rebounds, 14 assists, 12 steals and nine fouls.
Bucs sophomore Kaiden Gage led the team with 18 points; while also recording five rebounds, three assists and three blocks.
East Buchanan sophomore Keaton Kelly scored 17 points, grabbed five rebounds and had three steals. Tyson Russell had 11 points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals.
The Buccaneers now have a 2-1 record in conference play and overall.
Up next
East Buchanan played Easton Valley on Tuesday night at home. They will play next on Tuesday, Dec. 17 against Calamus-Wheatland at home.
Scoring by quarter
EB – 21 | 4 | 15 | 18 – 58
MID – 13 | 10 | 13 | 12 – 48