Central DeWitt upends Mustangs

INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mustangs varsity girls basketball team dropped their third game in a row to the Central DeWitt Sabers on Friday at home.
The Mustangs got off to a slow start and entered halftime down 31-3. They played better in the second half, but the Sabers would win 54-16.
No individual game stats were available at press time.
Independence is now 1-4 in conference play and 1-5 overall after Friday’s loss.
Up next
Independence played Clear Creek Amana on Tuesday night and will host Williamsburg on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Scoring by quarter
IND – 0 | 3 | 6 | 7 – 16
CD – 12 | 19 | 14 | 9 – 54