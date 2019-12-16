Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Central DeWitt upends Mustangs
ROGER JOHNSON

INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mustangs varsity girls basketball team dropped their third game in a row to the Central DeWitt Sabers on Friday at home.

The Mustangs got off to a slow start and entered halftime down 31-3. They played better in the second half, but the Sabers would win 54-16.

No individual game stats were available at press time.

Independence is now 1-4 in conference play and 1-5 overall after Friday’s loss.

Up next

Independence played Clear Creek Amana on Tuesday night and will host Williamsburg on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Scoring by quarter

IND – 0 | 3 | 6 | 7 – 16

CD – 12 | 19 | 14 | 9 – 54