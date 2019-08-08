INDEPENDENCE – This past week over 40 ‘campers’ attended the Youth Basketball Camp at the Independence Jr/Sr High School.
Tuesday night, Paxton Molinari, Assistant Coach for Coe College Men’s Basketball, was the guest speaker. Molinari is a 2013 graduate of Luther College. During his time there he spent three years as a student-assistant after his playing career was cut short due to three knee surgeries. Molinari continued his coaching career at Nebraska Wesleyan and Benedictine College, as well as assisting the USA Basketball Junior National Team before coming to Coe in 2015.
Molinari opened his talk by giving a little bit about his history and revealing he was not a star basketball player in high school.
“I have enough confidence in myself to admit that,” he said.
He built on that by asking the players what the difference is between ‘Interested’ and ‘Committed’ when playing sports or hitting the books or doing anything in life.
“Interested is when you do something when convenient, when you’re feeling good,” he said. “When committed, there are no excuses ... Being committed is the key to being great.”
Molinari gave a couple examples of players he has known over the years who applied themselves by having good daily training habits and ‘intangibles.’
As a coach Molinari is also involved in recruitment. He said when he and other coaches attend games for the purpose of scouting players, they look beyond the talent and athleticism. They bring a binder with at least 85 possible things to observe, i.e. a player’s reaction to a foul or reactions after good or bad plays made by teammates or themselves. The intangibles.
“They can be more important than talent,” he said. “Opportunities come to the people doing the right thing all the time.”
Molinari then asked the bballers about what it means to be a good teammate. Answers included: Passing the ball when you don’t have a shot; listening and cheering fellow players; handling adversity; realizing and acting like it’s all about the team, No Matter What. Molinari agreed and was pleased with all of the answers presented.
His next point was about work ethic.
“I have a sign in my office,” he said. “It’s a quote from [University of Michigan Head Football Coach] Jim Harbaugh, ‘Do one more thing’.”
Molinari said at the end of practice or studying or at the end of the work day: Do one more thing. Do extra layups or read a few extra pages or handle one more task.
“Doing one more thing will help you mentally and give you more confidence in sports or school,” he said.
Molinari also spent a few minutes on avoiding distractions.
“Make the decisions that are the right thing to do,” he said, reiterating, “Doing the right thing will lead to opportunities and earn you a good reputation.”
Molinari wound down his talk by talking about Coe College and what is expected of student athletes. It boiled down to: Competing at a high level in athletics, Performing at a high level in academics; and being a good citizen.
Molinari finished by telling the players to not take their facilities for granted. He said he has been in other gyms, as a player, a coach, or while recruiting, that were not as nice or equipped. He also told them to not take their coaches for granted, including Coach Beatty.
“He’s a great coach,” he said.
Molinari addressed a few questions before the campers were sent out for drills.
Other speakers at the four-day camp included Clinician Marcus Hall, and University of Dubuque Head Coach Robbie Sieverding.