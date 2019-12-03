Comets eclipse Mustangs in Monday night action

CHARLES CITY — Entering Monday’s varsity girls basketball game against Independence, Charles City had lost 52 consecutive games. The visiting Mustangs were on pace early to extend that streak by taking a 10-9 after the first quarter in the non-conference matchup.
Mustang seniors Anna Ruffcorn and Mary Puffett each sank corner 3-point shots to help build that lead. Unfortunately, those were the only 3-pointers Indee would score, and Puffett would leave the game with a leg injury in the second quarter after a contested layup. Charles City had taken a 13-10 lead at that point and her final basket of the night put Indee back within 1 point.
The Comets led the rest of the way behind sophomore Lydia Staudt’s 15-point performance, 12 of which came in the second half, and junior Danielle Stock’s 14. Charles City won 55-20.
Senior Lainie Butters was the top scorer for the Mustangs with 7 points. Ruffcorn and Puffett each had 5 points. Seniors Jadyn Schultz and Sophie Wolf added 2 point and 1 point, respectively.
The loss drops the Mustangs to 0-2, while Charles City is now 1-1.
The last time Charles City won a game was Jan. 13, 2017, against Decorah on the road. The most recent win for Independence, which was 1-19 last season, was Dec. 20, 2018, over Oelwein 58-48.
Up Next
Independence played West Delaware on Tuesday night, and then travels to Maquoketa on Friday.
Scoring by quarter
Independence — 10 | 4 | 6 | 2 — 22
Charles City —— 9 | 13 | 15 | 18 — 55