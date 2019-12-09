WYOMING – The East Buchanan girls varsity basketball team made a statement by defeating Midland 59-13 in a Tri-Rivers Conference game on Friday at Midland High School.
Friday’s win marks the third straight game where the Buccaneers scored 45 or more points in the first half. They entered halftime with a 45-6 lead over the Eagles.
“Our full court pressure defense had 20 steals by halftime and we really took control of the tempo right away,” said East Buchanan head coach Nathan Reck. “We like to play fast and under control. We had 20 assists and we have very unselfish girls.”
East Buchanan was 27-for-67 in field goal attempts, 3-for-13 in 3-point attempts and 2-for-5 at the free throw line. The Bucs combined for 22 rebounds, 20 assists, 29 steals, two blocks and 12 fouls.
Bucs senior Erica Hoffman had a team-high 15 points; while also posting five rebounds, two assists, six steals and one block.
East Buchanan sophomore Lacy Anderegg came off the bench to score a career-high 13 points; while also coming away with six steals and one assist.
Bucs sophomore Lauren Donlea had a team-high six rebounds; and also recorded eight pints, five assists and five steals.
East Buchanan sophomore Lara Fox scored 10 points, had two rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block.
East Buchanan is now 4-0 in conference games and 4-1 overall.
Up next
East Buchanan hosted Easton Valley in a Tuesday night conference game. They will play next on Tuesday, Dec. 17 at home against Calamus-Wheatland.
Scoring by quarter
EB – 24 | 21 | 4 | 10 – 59
MID – 2 | 6 | 1 | 4 – 13