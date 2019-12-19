DIKE – The Jesup J-Hawks fell to the Dike-New Hartford Wolverines on the road Tuesday in a North Iowa Cedar League girls basketball matchup.
The Wolverines got off to a fast start and had a 13-6 lead after the first quarter. Jesup narrowed D-NH’s lead to 24-19 at halftime but were outscored 31-14 in the second half.
“We played a very talented Dike team and competed for a chunk of the game,” said Jesup head coach Jordan Conrad. “We just had a stretch of a few minutes we let them go on a run and extend their lead. There is a reason they have been to the state tournament the last few years, they have a number of different girls they can go to.”
Jesup sophomore Amanda Treptow scored a team-high 15 points. Other point scorers for the J-Hawks included Brittany Lingenfelter with nine points, Laney Pilcher with four points, Alexis Larson with three points and Allison Flaharty with two points.
Conrad said he was proud of the effort his team showed, despite the loss.
“I was proud of the effort our girls put forth, we got a lot of good looks we wanted, we just couldn’t get them to fall,” Conrad said. “There are positives to take away for us and we look forward to finishing strong before the holiday break.”
The J-Hawks are now 2-3 in conference play and 4-3 overall. The Wolverines are now 5-0 in conference play and 5-1 overall.
Up next
Jesup played Columbus Catholic on Friday in the final game before winter break. When play resumes, the J-Hawks will host Don Bosco on Monday, Jan. 6.
Scoring by quarter
JES – 6 | 13 | 9 | 5 – 33
DNH – 13 | 11 | 19 | 13 – 56