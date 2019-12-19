Fast start propels Bucs win

WINTHROP – In a Tri-Rivers Conference girls basketball showdown on Tuesday night, the East Buchanan Buccaneers defeated the Calamus-Wheatland Warriors in Winthrop.
The Buccaneers got off to a fast start and took a comfortable 36-14 lead to halftime.
“We had a great first half of basketball, moving the ball and being aggressive offensively in their zone,” said Bucs head coach Nathan Reck. “Scoring 36 first-half points was an accomplishment for us because we weren’t getting the points off turnovers, we worked the ball and made shots.”
There was less scoring in the second half, with both teams only scoring 18 points apiece. However, it was good enough for the Bucs to bring home a 54-32 win.
“In the second half, they held us to 18 points,” Reck said. “We couldn’t get our rhythm back something we are going to have to improve on going forward. We are going to face a lot of zone defenses throughout the year, so this will be a priority to get better at going forward.”
The Buccaneers were 21-for-60 in field goal attempts, 4-for-22 in 3-point attempts and 8-for-13 from the free throw line. East Buchanan combined for 36 rebounds, 13 assists, 17 steals, three blocks and 18 fouls.
Bucs senior Erica Hoffman scored a team-high 16 points; and also recorded 10 rebounds and one assists. Senior Nicole Pettinger scored 15 points, had five rebounds, one assist, three steals and two blocks.
Other point scorers for East Buchanan included Lauren Donlea with seven points, Olivia Donlea with six points, Lara Fox with five points, Averiel Brady with three points and Lacy Anderegg with two points.
East Buchanan is now 6-0 in conference play and 6-1 overall. Calamus-Wheatland is now 2-4 in conference play and 3-5 overall.
Up next
East Buchanan played Maquoketa Valley on Friday night. When the season resumes following winter break, the Bucs will host conference rival Edgewood-Colesburg on Friday, Jan. 3.
Scoring by quarter
EB – 16 | 20 | 4 | 14 – 54
CW – 6 | 8 | 4 | 14 – 32