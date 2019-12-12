WINTHROP – A lopsided third quarter ended any chance of an East Buchanan comeback as the Buccaneers fell to Tri-Rivers Conference rival Easton Valley 84-54 at home Tuesday night.
Easton Valley went to halftime with a 38-27 lead and put away East Buchanan by outscoring them 46-27 in the second half.
East Buchanan head coach Chad Lamker said his team had a pretty good first half, but the Bucs were unable to recover from the Eagles 25-point third quarter performance.
“Easton Valley is a very good team and I think our guys learned that if you don’t play well for 32 minutes, it is tough to compete with a team like that,” Lamker said. “I really like the effort our team has plylaed with so far this year, we just need to eliminate the stretches of poor play and I think we can be a very good team moving forward.”
Bucs sophomore Kaiden Gage scored a team-high 21 points in their loss. Other point scorers included Logan Crawford with 11 points, Tyson Russell with six points, Keaton Kelly with six points, Harley Nelson with six points, Cole Bowden with two points and Adam Hackett with two points.
Eagles senior Jessen Weber scored a team-high 32 points; while also recording seven rebounds, two assists and one steal.
East Buchanan is now 2-2 in conference play and overall. Easton Valley is now 3-0 in conference play and 4-0 overall.
Up next
East Buchanan will host Calamus-Wheatland on Tuesday, Dec. 17, with the game starting once the girls varsity game ends.
Scoring by quarter
EB – 8 | 19 | 11 | 16 – 54
EV – 18 | 20 | 25 | 21 – 84