Girls High School Basketball Rankings

Lily Hersom and the East Buchanan Buccaneers are No. 8 in Class 1A in the latest girls high school basketball poll.

Class 1A

1) Montezuma 5-0

2) Newell-Fonda 3-0

3) Sigourney 4-0

4) North Mahaska 4-0

5) Marquette Catholic 4-1

6) Clarksville 3-0

7) Bishop Garrigan 4-0

8) East Buchanan 5-1

9) MMCRU 2-0

10) St. Ansgar 2-1

11) Kingsley-Pierson 4-0

12) Springville 4-0

13) Lynnville-Sully 4-1

14) Notre Dame 3-0

15) EHK 3-1

Dropped out: None

Class 2A

1) Cascade 4-0

2) North Linn 4-0

3) West Hancock 4-0

4) Van Buren County 5-1

5) West Branch 4-1

6) Osage 2-1

7) MFL Mar-Mac 4-2

8) Hudson 5-0

9) Aplington-Parkersburg 3-1

10) Mt. Ayr 3-1

11) AHSTW 5-0

12) Mediapolis 4-0

13) Maquoketa Valley 5-0

14) Logan-Magnolia 5-0

15) Emmetsburg 3-1

Dropped Out: West Sioux

Class 3A

1) North Polk 3-2

2) Clear Lake 4-0

3) Red Oak 4-0

4) Bishop Heelan 1-2

5) Roland-Story 5-0

6) Crestwood 5-1

7) Dike-New Hartford 3-1

8) Okoboji 4-0

9) Davenport Assumption 4-1

10) Cherokee 3-1

11) Des Moines Christian 5-1

12) Unity Christian 1-1

13) Estherville-Lincoln Central 4-1

14) Algona 2-1

15) West Liberty 3-0

Dropped Out: Monticello, Spirit Lake, Waukon

Class 4A

1) North Scott 5-0

2) Marion 3-0

3) Center Point-Urbana 3-0

4) Glenwood 5-0

5) Gilbert 4-2

6) Ballard 3-1

7) CR-Xavier 2-2

8) Mason City 4-1

9) Lewis Central 2-1

10) Dallas Center-Grimes 4-1

11) Central DeWitt 5-0

12) Waverly-Shell Rock 2-2

13) Maquoketa 4-1

14) Bondurant-Farrar 4-0

15) Clear Creek-Amana 3-1

Dropped Out: Carlisle

Class 5A

1) Iowa City 2-0

2) Southeast Polk 5-0

3) Dowling Catholic 4-1

4) Johnston 4-1

5) Cedar Falls 3-1

6) Urbandale 5-0

7) CR-Prairie 3-0

8) Waukee 3-1

9) Ames 3-2

10) Iowa City West 2-1

11) DM-Roosevelt 1-3

12) WDM Valley 2-3

13) Ankeny Centennial 2-2

14) Waterloo West 3-1

15) Sioux City East 3-0

Dropped Out: Sioux City East