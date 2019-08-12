The Independence youth boys’ basketball camp continues to be well attended annually and this year was no different. 44 campers attended during the evenings throughout last week. We had campers in grades fifth through ninth register from East Buchanan/Winthrop, Independence, Jesup, and Maquoketa.
A common theme that sets Independence Youth Basketball Camp apart are the guest clinicians and guest speakers who attend each year. This year’s camp featured Clinician Marcus Hall on Sunday and Monday, while Coach Paxton Molinari spoke on Tuesday, and Coach Robbie Sieverding spoke to the campers on Wednesday.
Coach Marcus Hall coached several seasons at Highland High School in Riverside, and now directs the Kalona YMCA and runs several basketball clinics through his Hardwood Academy Training and Breakthrough Basketball.
Coach Molinari has coached at Division III Luther, NAIA Benedictine College, NAIA & Division II Nebraska Lutheran, and now is the Associate Head Coach at Division III Coe College in Cedar Rapids.
Coach Sieverding is a local high school graduate of Bellevue, who went on to play one year at (JUCO) Marshalltown Community College before transferring to DI University of Northern Iowa to finish out his college basketball career. Coach Sieverding got his start in coaching as an assistant at the University of Dubuque and then in 2007 was promoted to the Head Men’s Basketball coach for the Division III Spartans.
Along with the guests, Independence boys basketball head coach Chad Beatty along with his junior high, high school coaching staffs, and high school players coordinate drills, contests, concepts, and competitions throughout the week. Each camper received a pair of NIKE ELITE socks for attending camp.
Two Hustlers of the Day were named each evening who were nominated by the coaches and at least two contests were incorporated within the drills and activities for the night. Sunday evening camp was held from 6 to 9 p.m., while Monday, Tuesday, & Wednesday was from 7 to 9:30 p.m.
“Youth Camp week continues to be one of the best weeks of the year for our players and staff. It allows me and our staff to meet and greet the younger players entering our program and evaluate where we are at with potential future participation and interest with the sport of basketball here in Independence. Getting know the names and faces is an important component to the stability of the Boys Basketball Program. Kids want you to recognize them and know who they are, it’s important to them and I continue to take pride in knowing our past, present, and future Indee Basketball Players,” said Coach Beatty.
Hustlers of the Day:
Carson Cameron and Chase Kiler
Gabriel Kuennen and Isaac Wilcox
Ethan Cahalan and Lucas Sidles
Brady McDonald and Keelan Hoover
Trivia Winners and Special Mention Players:
- Christopher Meyer Josh Beatty Kyle Williams
Block to Block Champions
Dawson Fuelling (Fifth and Sixth Grade)
Chase Kiler (Seventh thru Ninth Grade)
Free Throw Line Layup Champions
Dawson Fuelling (Fifth & Sixth Grade)
Josh Beatty (Seventh thru Ninth Grade) and Kyle
Williams (Seventh thru Ninth Grade)
HotShot Champions
Dawson Fuelling (Fifth and Sixth Grade)
Brayden Ridder (7th thru 9th Grade) and Dylan Eisele
(7th thru 9th Grade)
Knockout Champions
Jacob Mulford (5th & 6th Grade)
Ethan Wilcox (Seventh thru Ninth Grade)
Drew Beatty (Seventh thru Ninth Grade)
Free Throw Champions
Jacob Mulford (Fifth & Sixth Grade)
Trey Weber (Seventh thru Ninth Grade)