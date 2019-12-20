The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, and total points:
Class 4A
Record Pts
1. Waukee (4) 3-0 86
2. Ankeny Centennial (4) 4-0 84
3. Iowa City, West (1) 3-0 81
4. Dubuque, Hempstead 4-0 49
5. Sioux City, East (1) 5-0 44
6. Waterloo, West 3-1 38
7. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 3-1 31
8. Cedar Falls 2-1 28
(tie) Prairie, Cedar Rapids 3-0 28
10. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 5-0 15
Others receiving votes: Iowa City Liberty 13. North Scott, Eldridge 11. Ankeny 8. Waterloo, East 8. Dubuque, Senior 7. Linn-Mar, Marion 6. Urbandale 5. Johnston 4. Lewis Central 3. Des Moines, Lincoln 1.
Class 3A
Record Pts
1. Winterset (3) 4-0 87
2. Assumption, Davenport (3) 5-0 73
3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (3) 3-0 59
4. Norwalk 3-1 55
5. Carroll 4-0 52
6. Dallas Center-Grimes 4-0 50
7. Mount Vernon 4-0 37
8. Harlan 4-0 33
9. Algona 4-0 24
(tie) Glenwood (1) 4-1 24
Others receiving votes: Central Clinton, De Witt 23. Gilbert 9. Marion 6. Mount Pleasant 6. Clear Lake 6. Grinnell 3. Webster City 2. Denison-Schleswig 1.
Class 2A
Record Pts
1. Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 5-0 80
2. Treynor (5) 5-0 73
3. North Linn, Troy Mills (2) 4-0 64
4. Camanche (2) 4-0 59
5. West Sioux, Hawarden 5-0 54
6. Aplington-Parkersburg (1) 5-0 36
7. Pella Christian 4-1 34
8. Regina, Iowa City 3-1 20
9. Osage 5-0 18
(tie) Northeast, Goose Lake 5-0 18
Others receiving votes: East Sac County 16. Boyden-Hull 12. Dike-New Hartford 11. Des Moines Christian 9. Panorama, Panora 9. Van Meter 9. Monticello 8. South Central Calhoun 7. Tri-Center, Neola 5. Unity Christian, Orange City 5. Albia 3.
Class 1A
Record Pts
1. St. Mary’s, Remsen (7) 4-0 86
2. Bishop Garrigan, Algona (2) 5-1 63
3. Montezuma 4-0 58
4. West Fork, Sheffield 5-0 52
(tie) Easton Valley 5-0 52
6. WACO, Wayland (1) 5-0 38
(tie) A-H-S-T, Avoca 6-0 38
8. Lake Mills 2-1 19
9. Janesville 4-0 16
10. Mount Ayr 4-0 13
Others receiving votes: Siouxland Community Christian 12. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 11. East Mills 10. CAM, Anita 8. Madrid 8. Bedford 8. Notre Dame, Burlington 8. Alburnett 8. Newell-Fonda 8. South O’Brien, Paullina 7. Don Bosco, Gilbertville 6. MFL-Mar-Mac 6. Nodaway Valley 3. River Valley, Correctionville 3. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 2. South Winneshiek, Calmar 2. Martensdale-St. Marys 2. Grand View Christian 2. Edgewood-Colesburg 1.