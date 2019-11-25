Note: Records listed is from the 2018-19 season
Class 1A
1) Montezuma 22-3
2) Newell-Fonda 27-0
3) Sigourney 19-4
4) North Mahaska 15-5
5) Marquette Catholic 22-3
6) Kingsley-Pierson 22-2
7) Clarksville 20-3
8) Bishop Garrigan 16-7
9) East Buchanan 15-7
10) Lynnville-Sully 18-4
11) MMCRU 17-6
12) Springville 16-10
13) Exira-EHK 17-6
14) Colo-Nesco 19-4
15) AGWSR 13-8
Class 2A
1) Cascade 23-2
2) North Linn 21-2
3) West Hancock 25-2
4) Osage 20-2
5) Aplington-Parkersburg 23-3
6) Van Buren County 21-3
7) MFL Mar-Mac 20-2
8) West Branch 15-5
9) Treynor 26-1
10) Mt. Ayr 15-7
11) West Sioux 15-6
12) Emmetsburg 15-8
13) South O’Brien 15-7
14) Mediapolis 20-3
15) St. Ansgar 16-5
Class 3A
1) Bishop Heelan 19-6
2) North Polk 23-3
3) Dike-New Hartford 20-3
4) Clear Lake 17-5
5) Red Oak 18-5
6) Roland-Story 19-6
7) Algona 20-2
8) Crestwood 15-6
9) Okoboji 19-3
10) Unity Christian 19-6
11) Estherville-Lincoln Central 14-12
12) Des Moines Christian 23-3
13) West Burlington 16-5
14) Monticello 12-7
15) Centerville 11-9
Class 4A
1) North Scott 22-3
2) Marion 23-2
3) Center Point-Urbana 24-2
4) Ballard 20-3
5) Xavier 14-9
6) Glenwood 18-5
7) Gilbert 16-6
8) Waverly-Shell Rock 20-3
9) Dallas Center-Grimes 16-7
10) Lewis Central 17-4
11) Central DeWitt 16-5
12) Maquoketa 14-8
13) Mason City 16-9
14) Bondurant-Farrar 12-10
15) Boone 13-9
Class 5A
1) Iowa City 19-3
2) Dowling Catholic 17-8
3) Johnston 22-3
4) Cedar Falls 19-2
5) WDM Valley 20-5
6) Southeast Polk 21-4
7) Ankeny Centennial 15-8
8) Waukee 18-5
9) Urbandale 13-10
10) CR Prairie 18-4
11) Ames 11-11
12) Iowa City West 17-4
13) CR Washington 16-6
14) Waterloo West 13-9
15) Bettendorf 16-7