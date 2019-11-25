Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Note: Records listed is from the 2018-19 season

Class 1A

1) Montezuma 22-3

2) Newell-Fonda 27-0

3) Sigourney 19-4

4) North Mahaska 15-5

5) Marquette Catholic 22-3

6) Kingsley-Pierson 22-2

7) Clarksville 20-3

8) Bishop Garrigan 16-7

9) East Buchanan 15-7

10) Lynnville-Sully 18-4

11) MMCRU 17-6

12) Springville 16-10

13) Exira-EHK 17-6

14) Colo-Nesco 19-4

15) AGWSR 13-8

Class 2A

1) Cascade 23-2

2) North Linn 21-2

3) West Hancock 25-2

4) Osage 20-2

5) Aplington-Parkersburg 23-3

6) Van Buren County 21-3

7) MFL Mar-Mac 20-2

8) West Branch 15-5

9) Treynor 26-1

10) Mt. Ayr 15-7

11) West Sioux 15-6

12) Emmetsburg 15-8

13) South O’Brien 15-7

14) Mediapolis 20-3

15) St. Ansgar 16-5

Class 3A

1) Bishop Heelan 19-6

2) North Polk 23-3

3) Dike-New Hartford 20-3

4) Clear Lake 17-5

5) Red Oak 18-5

6) Roland-Story 19-6

7) Algona 20-2

8) Crestwood 15-6

9) Okoboji 19-3

10) Unity Christian 19-6

11) Estherville-Lincoln Central 14-12

12) Des Moines Christian 23-3

13) West Burlington 16-5

14) Monticello 12-7

15) Centerville 11-9

Class 4A

1) North Scott 22-3

2) Marion 23-2

3) Center Point-Urbana 24-2

4) Ballard 20-3

5) Xavier 14-9

6) Glenwood 18-5

7) Gilbert 16-6

8) Waverly-Shell Rock 20-3

9) Dallas Center-Grimes 16-7

10) Lewis Central 17-4

11) Central DeWitt 16-5

12) Maquoketa 14-8

13) Mason City 16-9

14) Bondurant-Farrar 12-10

15) Boone 13-9

Class 5A

1) Iowa City 19-3

2) Dowling Catholic 17-8

3) Johnston 22-3

4) Cedar Falls 19-2

5) WDM Valley 20-5

6) Southeast Polk 21-4

7) Ankeny Centennial 15-8

8) Waukee 18-5

9) Urbandale 13-10

10) CR Prairie 18-4

11) Ames 11-11

12) Iowa City West 17-4

13) CR Washington 16-6

14) Waterloo West 13-9

15) Bettendorf 16-7

