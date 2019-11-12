On behalf of the IPRD, I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the children who participated in our one-day Kindergarten Basketball Camp, Cassie Hartsell who ran this program, and all of the parents and family member who got the kids to the gym to play.
Coach Cassie Hartsell is the instructor for the remaining first and second grade Basketball Clinic dates: Mondays on Nov. 18, Nov. 25 and Dec. 2 with first Graders Only 5-6 p.m. (Instruction), first and second grade both from 6-6:30 p.m. (open gym) and then second graders only from 6:30-7:30 p.m. (Instruction) at the Falcon Civic Center Gym.
Third and fourth grade boys basketball registered participants have been divided, placed on teams and practices have begun. If your child has not been contacted by a coach, please contact us at 319-334-6711 and we will help you get in in touch with your child’s coach. Games are played on Saturday mornings from Nov. 16- Dec. 21 at the Falcon Civic Center and West Elementary.
All other basketball opportunities for girls third through sixth Grade and boys fifth and sixth grade are handled through Independence Youth Club Basketball. You may call the High School for information or like them on Facebook.