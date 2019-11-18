Coach Cassie Hartsell is the instructor for the remaining first and second grade Basketball Clinic dates: Mondays on Nov. 18, Nov. 25 and Dec. 2 with first Graders only from 5-6 p.m. for instruction. Then first and second graders for open gym from 6-6:30 p.m., and second Graders only from 6:30-7:30 p.m. for instruction at the Falcon Civic Center Gym.
Third and fourth grade boys basketball games began last Saturday and will continue on Saturday mornings through Dec. 21 at the Falcon Civic Center and West Elementary. Weekly schedules are posted on Facebook or are available by calling IPRD at 319-334-6711.
All other basketball opportunities for girls third-sixth grade and boys fifth-sixth grade are handled through Independence Youth Club Basketball. You may call the High School for information or like them on Facebook.