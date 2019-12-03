First and second grade basketball concluded their season on Monday this week. A huge thank you goes out to Cassie Hartsell and her assistants for teaching the kids in these programs.
Everyone had a great time and we greatly appreciate all your hard work, time and efforts. Basketballs were handed out to all of the participants last night. If your child missed the last night and did not receive a ball, please stop by the Falcon Civic Center and pick it up.
Third and fourth grade boys basketball is in it’s fourth week of games will be this Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Falcon Civic Center. Games will continue to be played on Saturday morning through Dec. 21 at the Falcon Civic Center and West Elementary. Weekly schedules are posted on Facebook or are available by calling IPRD at 319-334-6711.
All other basketball opportunities for girls third through sixth grade and boys fifth through sixth grade are handled through Independence Youth Club Basketball. You may call the High School for information or like them on Facebook.