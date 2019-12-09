J-Hawks soar over Warriors

JESUP – Jesup was in control all game long in Friday’s home opener against conference rival Wapsie Valley, taking home a 58-28 victory.
“Jesup is yet another veteran team in the rugged NICL East,” said Wapsie Valley head coach Justin Davie. “We are gaining experience and improving as we go.”
Jesup outscored the Warriors 54-18 through the first three quarters. The Warriors managed to outscore the J-Hawks 10-4 in the fourth quarter when the game’s outcome was not in doubt.
Wapsie Valley senior Kaci Beesecker led her team with 19 points; while also recording four rebounds and three steals. Mary Bodensteiner had six points, four rebounds and one assist.
The J-Hawks are now 2-0 in conference play and overall. The Warriors are 0-2 in conference play and 1-2 overall.
Up next
Both teams played NICL opponents Tuesday night, with Jesup facing Hudson and Wapsie Valley facing Dike-New Hartford.
The J-Hawks will host Aplington-Parkersburg on Friday at 6:15 p.m., while the Warriors will host Columbus Catholic on Friday at 6:15 p.m.
Scoring by quarter
JES – 17 | 17 | 20 | 4 – 58
WV – 5 | 9 | 4 | 10 – 28