LISBON – In a Tri-Rivers Conference boys basketball showdown, the Lisbon Lions narrowly defeated the East Buchanan Buccaneers 58-53 on Monday night at Lisbon High School.
“We played a pretty competitive game,” said East Buchanan head coach Chad Lamker. “Did some things well, have some things that we need to work on. We didn’t shoot the ball very well, which is a positive that we could stick around in the game still. I liked the way our guys kept fighting back when we got down.”
Bucs senior Tyson Russell led the team with 25 points and 12 rebounds.
Other scorers for East Buchanan included Cole Bowden with nine points, Harley Nelson with eight points, Adam Hackett with five points, Keaton Kelly with three points, Logan Crawford with two points and Kaiden Gage with one point.
East Buchanan opens the season off with a 0-1 overall and conference record. They hosted Cedar Valley Christian on Tuesday night and will play at Midland on Friday night.