FAIRBANK – Wapsie Valley senior Kiks Rosengarten scored 29 points in the Warriors season-opening win over the J-Hawks at Jesup High School on Friday night.
The Warriors started the game on a 12-0 run and were in command throughout the game between North Iowa Cedar League rivals. By halftime, Wapsie held a 45-24 lead.
“Wapsie came out red hot and we never were fully able to recover,” Jesup head coach Joe Smeins said. “Our kids never stopped fighting and played hard for 32 minutes.”
Jesup was able to outscore the Warriors 30-27 in the second half, but were unable to overcome their early double-digit point deficit.
J-Hawks senior Cooper Fuelling led his team with 19 points, while also contributing four assists and making five 3-point shots. Junior Brodie Kresser had 14 points and four assists.
Jesup senior Landon Borrett led the team with 11 rebounds; while also coming up with one assist, one block and four points.
Other J-Hawks scorers included Carson Lienau with nine points, Heath Wyant with five points and Kyle Brown with three points.
Wapsie Valley junior Blayde Bellis was second on the team with 14 points. Other Warriors scorers included Tyler Ott with nine points, Kobe Risse with six points, Gunner Meyer with four points, Casey O’Donnell with three points and Parker Lansgard with two points.
The Warriors begin the season with a 1-0 conference and overall record. The J-Hawks are now 0-1 in conference play and 1-1 overall.
Up next
Both teams play North Iowa Cedar League games on Tuesday night, with Jesup hosting Hudson and Wapsie Valley traveling to Dike-New Hartford.
The Warriors will host Gladbrook-Reinbeck for a Friday game at 7:45 p.m. The J-Hawks will host Columbus Catholic for a Friday game at 7:45 p.m.
Scoring by quarter
JES – 12 | 12 | 13 | 17 – 54
WV – 20 | 25 | 17 | 10 – 72