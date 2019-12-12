INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mustangs fell to the Solon Spartans 62-50 in a WAMAC Conference boys basketball game at home on Tuesday.
The Mustangs held a slim 27-25 lead going into halftime. However, the Spartans came out in the second half re-energized and outscored Independence 37-23.
Independence was 14-for-28 in field goal attempts, 7-for-16 in 3-point attempts and 15-for-23 from the free throw line. The Mustangs combined for 25 rebounds, nine assists, four steals, no blocks and 17 fouls.
Mustangs senior Ethan McCormick scored a team-high 18 points; while also recording two rebounds, one assist and one block.
Mustangs senior Kaleb Lamphier scored 10 points, had two assists and one steal. Junior Cameron Ridder scored nine point and grabbed four rebounds.
Independence is now 1-2 in conference play and overall. Solon is 1-1 in conference play and overall.
Up next
The Mustangs played at Central DeWitt on Friday. They will host Clear Creek-Amana on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Scoring by quarter
IND – 9 | 18 | 8 | 15 – 50
SOL – 17 | 8 | 17 | 20 – 62