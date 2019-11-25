Wapsie girls look for a quicker and more athletic team

The Wapsie Valley girls basketball team returns three starters and looks to build on last year’s 12-11 record this season.
The Warriors will rely on guards Kaci Beesecker (12 points per game last season) and Melody Kayser, as well as forward Lydia Imbrogno (6.2 rebounds per game last season) for leadership. They also return guards Anna Richards and Courtney Schmitz.
“This year’s team will be smaller than in recent years, but should be quicker and more athletic,” said Wapsie Valley head coach Justin Davie. “We return the entire starting backcourt, so we have experience there, led by three-year starter at point guard, Kaci Beesecker. Our outside shooting should be much improved over recent years.”
Beesecker was an honorable mention selection for the North Iowa Cedar League West Division last season.
Wapsie Valley lost three seniors from last year’s team, including Erin Riordan, who was tied with Beesecker as the Warriors leading scorer in 2018-19.
“We lost both posts in Erin Riordan and Mikenna Joerger that both accumulated over 600 career rebounds,” Davie said. “We can’t replace that productivity but need to find a way to play to our new strengths. Courtney Schmitz is our lone junior, so the sophomore class will need to adjust to the varsity level quickly.”
Davie lists Dike-New Hartford and Aplington-Parkersburg as the top teams in Wapsie Valley’s conference.
“The NICL will be a gauntlet again, but we will drop to 1A for the postseason,” Davie said. “So we should be battle tested after playing mainly 2A and 3A schools in the regular season.”
Key Information
Conference: North Iowa Cedar League
2018-19 Record: 12-11
Schedule
Tuesday, Dec. 3: at Hudson, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 6: at Jesup, 6:15 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7: Tournament at Upper Iowa University, TBD
Tuesday, Dec. 10: at Dike-New Hartford, 6:15 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 13: hosts Columbus Catholic, 6:15 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 16: at Union, 6:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 17: hosts Aplington-Parkersburg, 6:15 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 20: hosts Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 6:15 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 6: hosts Janesville, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 7: at Denver, 6:15 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 10: hosts Sumner-Fredericksburg, 6:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 14: hosts Hudson, 6:15 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 17: hosts Jesup, 6:15 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 20: hosts Dike-New Hartford, 6:15 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 24: at Columbus Catholic, 6:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 28: hosts Union, 6:15 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 31: at Aplington-Parkersburg, 6:15 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 3: hosts Tripoli, 6:15 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 6: hosts Denver, 6:15 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 7: hosts Sumner-Fredericksburg, 6:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 11: at Oelwein, 6:30 p.m.