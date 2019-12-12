DIKE – The North Iowa Cedar League has been tough for Wapsie Valley, as they lost to their third conference opponent Tuesday night, with Dike-New Hartford winning 57-24 at home.
The Wolverines got off to a big lead early and were up 46-8 at halftime. Wapsie outscored D-NH 16-11 in the second half, but were too far behind to make a comeback.
“The gauntlet continued for us within our conference,” said Wapsie Valley head coach Justin Davie. “Dike-New Hartford is a highly ranked team in 3A and are extremely experienced and talented. In all honesty, we probably played our best game of the year despite [playing] the best opponent we have faced. We are continuing to play hard and improve.”
Warriors senior Kaci Beesecker led her team with nine points. Anna Richards scored six points, Melody Kayser scored four points, Lydia Imbrogno scored four points and Mary Bodensteiner scored one point.
Wolverines senior Ellie Foster led her team with 19 points and made three 3-pointers.
Wapsie Valley is now 0-3 in conference play and 2-3 overall. Dike-New Hartford is now 3-0 in conference play and 3-1 overall.
Up next
Wapsie Valley played Columbus Catholic in a conference game on Friday. They will play the Knights at Union on Monday at 6:15 p.m.
Scoring by quarter
WV – 6 | 2 | 5 | 11 – 24
DNH – 25 | 21 | 4 | 7 – 57