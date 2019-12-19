FAIRBANK – The Wapsie Valley Warriors dropped a non-conference boys basketball game to the Aplington-Parkersburg Falcons at home on Tuesday.
Wapsie Valley got off to a slow start and was down 36-18 at halftime to A-P. The Falcons would go on to win 61-45.
Warriors senior Kiks Rosengarten led the team with 16 points. Other point scorers for Wapsie Valley included Tyler Ott with 10 points, Casey O’Donnell with eight points, Blayde Bellis with five points, Kobe Risse with four points and Garrett Barnes with two points.
The Warriors are now 2-2 in conference play and 2-3 overall after Tuesday’s loss.
Up next
Wapsie Valley played North Iowa Cedar League rival Gladbrook-Reinbeck on Friday in the final game before the winter break. They will play Janesville at Upper Iowa University on Saturday, Jan. 4 when play resumes.
Scoring by quarter
WV – 7 | 11 | 14 | 13 – 45
AP – 17 | 19 | 16 | 9 – 61