GILBERTVILLE – The Wapsie Valley Warriors girls varsity basketball team opened up their season with a win on the road against Don Bosco on Tuesday.
The Warriors went with a starting lineup of Kaci Beesecker, Anna Richards, Mary Bodensteiner, Melody Kayser and Lydia Imbrogno.
The Wapsie Valley Girls Basketball Twitter feed had a statement following the game.
“Kicked off the 2019-20 season tonight,” the Twitter feed said. “It has been an unusual start to the season but we showed a lot of grit tonight and bottom line is we persevered and are 1-0.”
Game stats were not available at press time for this matchup.
Wapsie Valley opens up the season 1-0, with last night’s game being a non-conference matchup.
Up next
The Warriors will play at Hudson on Tuesday for a 7:30 p.m. game.
Scoring by quarter
WV – 5 | 7 | 6 | 12 – 30
DB – 6 | 10 | 8 | 3 – 27