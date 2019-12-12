DIKE – In a Tuesday North Iowa Cedar League boys basketball game at Dike-New Hartford High School, Wapsie Valley was defeated by the Wolverines 69-61.
Wapsie Valley kept the game close and despite outscoring Dike-New Hartford in the fourth quarter, were unable to make a comeback.
Warriors senior Kiks Rosengarten scored a team-high 21 points and came away with a team-high seven rebounds. He also had two blocks and an assist.
Warriors junior Blayde Bellis scored 16 points, grabbed five rebounds, had four assists and two steals.
Wapsie Valley junior Kobe Risse scored nine points, came away with six rebounds, three assists and one steal. Tyler Ott scored nine points and Casey O’Donnell scored six points.
Wapsie Valley was 19-for-42 in field goal attempts, 8-for-19 in 3-point attempts and 15-for-19 from the free throw line. The Warriors combined for 24 rebounds, 12 assists, four steals, two blocks and 15 fouls.
Wolverines junior Dane Fuller scored 28 points, came away with six rebounds, two assists and one steal. AJ Wegener scored 13 points, came away with two rebounds, six assists and a steal.
The Warriors are now 1-1 in conference play and overall. The Wolverines are 2-0 in conference play and 3-0 overall.
Up next
Wapsie Valley played Columbus Catholic on Friday night. They will travel to Denver to face the Cyclones on Monday at 7:45 p.m.
Scoring by quarter
WV – 13 | 15 | 18 | 15 – 61
DNH – 18 | 19 | 20 | 12 – 69