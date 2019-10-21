Coach Cassie Hartsell will be the instructor for several kindergarten, first and second Grade basketball opportunities.
The kindergarten one-day camp to be held on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the Falcon Civic Center Gym. The cost is $15 per child, register and pay by Nov. 6 at the Falcon Civic Center.
The first and second grade basketball clinic will run on Mondays on Nov. 4, 11, 18, 25 and Dec. 2 at 6:30-7:30 p.m. for instruction and 7:30-8 p.m. for open gym at the Falcon Civic Center Gym. The cost is $25 per child, register & pay by Oct. 30 at the Falcon Civic Center.
The third and fourth grade boys basketball is offered and coached by volunteer coaches. Games are played on Saturday mornings from Nov. 16th through Dec. 21 at the Falcon Civic Center and West Elementary. Volunteer coaches are needed for this program. Cost is $40, register by Oct. 28 at the Falcon Civic Center. All other basketball opportunities for girls third through sixth grade and boys fifth and sixth grade are handled through Independence Youth Club Basketball. You may call the High School for information or like them on Facebook.